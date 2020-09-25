An Arkansas man — arrested in April when he ran into the garage of a Joplin home, picked up a hatchet and began swinging it about as neighbors and the occupants confronted him — on Thursday was ordered to stand on burglary and assault charges.
Robert J. Griffin, 37, of Berryville, Arkansas, was facing six felony counts — four for assault along with single counts of burglary and resisting arrest — at his preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley decided at the conclusion of the hearing to order the defendant to stand trial on just the first-degree burglary charge and one count of second-degree assault. A date for Griffin's initial appearance in a trial division of the court had not been set by late Thursday afternoon, according to electronic court records.
Kevin Lawson testified that on April 10 his children came running into their house on North McCoy Avenue to tell him two men were fighting in their garage. He said he went outside in time to see Griffin swinging a hatchet of his that he'd picked up in the garage at one of his male neighbors. He said the neighbor was telling Griffin to drop it and get down on the ground.
Lawson acknowledged under cross-examination by public defender Andrew Hendrick that Griffin never actually struck anyone with the hatchet and that the defendant was, more or less, just waving it about in a defensive manner. He also acknowledged that no one was injured by Griffin's actions.
Another neighbor who was alerted to Griffin's presence in Lawson's garage by his own son, Christopher James, told the court that when he came up on the scene, the first neighbor was swinging a chair at Griffin, causing Griffin to grab the hatchet from a work bench in the garage and begin swinging it about. James said he pulled out his gun to protect those present but put the gun away moments later in favor of throwing a mountain bike at Griffin instead and tackling him with the help of the other neighbor, who snatched the hatchet from Griffin as James took him down to the ground.
Both Lawson and James acknowledged that Griffin said something about killing himself prior to being tackled. James testified that he also said something about having been chased into the garage by some "homies" and even apologized afterward for being high on drugs and bursting into Lawson's garage.
Griffin took the witness stand in his own defense to describe what happened as "a freak accident."
"I was running from a guy," he said. "That's a fact."
He said if the other man had not been chasing him, "the whole ordeal wouldn't have happened." He insisted that he had no intention of committing any burglary. He hopped a fence and ran inside the garage just to get away from his pursuer. Once there, he suddenly found himself "cornered" by the reaction of Lawson's neighbors and picked up the hatchet as a line of defense.
"I didn't want to hurt anybody," he told the court.
