A Joplin man facing a felony weapon charge in a gun-pointing incident pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge and was fined $500.
Jesus R. Cante, 20, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of peace disturbance in a plea deal with the prosecutor's office. Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal and fined the defendant.
Cante had been facing a charge of unlawful use of a weapon in connection with an incident Nov. 9, 2017, in the 1500 block of South Murphy Avenue in Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit states that he pointed a gun at another man and told him to get out of a car. A police officer who spotted Cante and another man moments later running down an alley stopped and detained them.
The officer found a handgun in Cante's pocket and the victim identified him as the man who had pointed a gun at him, according to the affidavit.
