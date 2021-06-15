MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge sentenced a 24-year-old defendant Tuesday to six years in prison on drug and firearm charges related to a shooting incident a year ago inside an apartment in Mount Vernon.
Tyler S. Wilson pleaded guilty in Lawrence County Circuit Court to counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon in a plea deal dismissing a third count of discharging a firearm inside an inhabited building and calling for concurrent terms of six years on the drug conviction and four years on the weapon count.
Judge David Cole accepted the plea agreement and assessed Wilson the agreed-upon sentences.
The convictions stem from the firing of a handgun May 13, 2020, inside an apartment in the 300 block of West Olive Street in Mount Vernon, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.
The affidavit states that a witness told an officer responding to a report of shots fired that Wilson had been in argument with another man over a shed having been broken into. The witness said that after the other man left, Wilson fired a round in the direction of a bedroom wall inside the apartment.
The officer located a .38-caliber revolver and a bullet hole in the floor of the apartment before speaking with the defendant, who initially provided him with an incorrect first name, according to the affidavit. After the arrest of the defendant for unlawful use of the gun, the officer found two syringes in the legs of his pants, one of which tested positive for methamphetamine.
