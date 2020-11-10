MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge recently assessed a rural Aurora man time in prison on conviction for stealing an all-terrain vehicle and striking a police officer with a pickup truck during a traffic stop.
Judge Jack Goodman on Nov. 3 sentenced Erik L. Johnson, 25, to concurrent terms of seven years for stealing the ATV and five years for striking the officer with his truck. Johnson pleaded guilty in Lawrence County Circuit Court to the two counts in a plea agreement dismissing related felony counts of armed criminal action, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Court documents state that Johnson was pulled over April 8 by Aurora-Marionville police for not having license plates on the GMC truck he was driving. A probable-cause affidavit states that the male officer who initiated the stop asked him to step out of the truck when he saw him attempting to conceal a small bag beneath him in the driver's seat. Johnson refused to get out and put the truck in gear and took off, striking a female officer who was coming around the front of the truck to assist the other officer.
A pursuit ensued, and it ended when the defendant crashed the truck on some railroad tracks and fled on foot. He was later taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine as well as assault of a special victim, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.
Less than two weeks later, he was arrested in possession of a Polaris Ranger ATV stolen from Marionville Powersports, according to a second probable-cause affidavit.
