A 27-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges that he forcibly swiped pills belonging to two other people.
Jacob L. Besore, of Festus, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance. Judge Joe Hensley set Besore's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Jan. 11.
A probable-cause affidavit states that a Carl Junction police officer on patrol saw the defendant pick up a woman and body slam her to the ground July 3 at a property on Gum Road near Missouri Highway 171. The officer stopped and made contact with Besore, who initially provided the officer with his brother's name and not his, denied slamming the woman to the ground and then pulled some pills out of his pocket and claimed he needed to take them or die.
The officer, who would not let him take the pills, saw that the pill bottle did not belong to Besore. He also allegedly had two more pill bottles in his possession containing the seizure medication of the woman he purportedly threw to the ground in plain view of the officer, according to the affidavit.
