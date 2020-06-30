A Webb City man was granted a suspended sentence this week in Jasper County Circuit Court in a home-invasion robbery case.
Judge David Mouton sentenced Khari J. Lang, 23, to 10 years for first-degree robbery at a sentencing hearing Monday with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years. Lang pleaded guilty to the charge March 4 in a plea deal dismissing related counts of first-degree burglary and armed criminal action and limiting the sentence he might receive to no more than 10 years.
The conviction stems from a home-invasion robbery committed April 13, 2019, on Hunter Road near Carl Junction.
Gage Welton testified at a preliminary hearing a year ago that Lang came to his door armed with a crowbar and forced him into a bathroom while he made off with some video games, a shotgun and shotgun shells belonging to his roommate, and that Lang pointed the shotgun at his roommate's brother, who arrived at the residence as the robbery was taking place.
Welton recognized Lang as a former co-worker at a Joplin business, and his roommate, Matthew Phillips, was able to help identify the suspect for investigators by pulling up his Facebook page, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case. Jasper County sheriff's deputies recovered the stolen shotgun and four video games when they arrested Lang at his home in Webb City.
