A Jasper County judge granted a 51-year-old man probation this week in an arson case in which he had pleaded guilty to a felony count of property damage.
Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Michael P. Banks Jr. four years for the crime at a sentencing hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court but suspended execution of the sentence and placed the defendant on probation for five years.
Banks had pleaded guilty April 18 to the property damage count in a plea deal dismissing a related count of second-degree arson in connection with a house fire on April 5, 2020, in the 800 block of South Jackson Avenue in Joplin.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case stated that Banks set fire to some trash that was piled up against the side of the house in an effort to burn the residence. There were four people inside the house at the time.
The fire did not spread to the interior of the house, but did damage the siding of the residence and a garage door, according to the affidavit. The defendant also threw a rock at the windshield of a vehicle belonging to the homeowner, Lawrence Jones, according to the affidavit.
