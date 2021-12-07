A 42-year-old Joplin man accepted a plea offer this week on domestic assault and stalking charges that would grant him a suspended imposition of sentences if he completes a local treatment court program.
Quincy C. Wells pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to felony counts of stalking and second-degree domestic assault and misdemeanor counts of property damage and violation of a protection order in a plea agreement requiring that he enter a treatment court program.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal and ordered the defendant into the program.
The stalking and property damage charges pertain to incidents in 2019 when Wells began posting videos on social media in which he claimed that God had ordered him to destroy a minister and his church, described how he was going to rape the minister and force him to perform sex acts on his daughter and dump his body in a river, and which depicted breaking a porch light at the church and kicking its back door open.
The minister told police that he feared for his and his family's safety and believed he might have to temporarily close his church due to Wells' words and actions.
In May 2020, Wells walked up to the home of his estranged wife in violation of a protection order and spoke to her through an open window. When she would not let him in, he grabbed an ashtray from inside the residence and threw it at her, hitting her in the back of the head and inflicting a cut, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
