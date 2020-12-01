A Joplin man pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser offense in a plea agreement reached in a stolen identities case that will require to enter and complete a local court treatment program.
Eric P. Hembree, 29, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a single count of receiving stolen property in a plea deal dismissing two other counts of receiving stolen property and a more serious count of trafficking in stolen identities. Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea deal and ordered the defendant into the program.
The charges stemmed from a traffic stop of a vehicle the defendant was driving on April 27, 2018, at 23rd Street and Murphy Avenue in Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit states that Hembree was arrested on an outstanding warrant and found to be in alleged possession of two driver's licenses and four credit cards belonging to other people and a checkbook reported stolen in Webb City.
The affidavit states that the defendant admitted to police that he had taken the credit cards and checkbook and used the cards to make various purchases.
