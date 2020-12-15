A 21-year-old Carthage man who assaulted another inmate April 7 at the Jasper County Jail has been sent to the state prison system's Institutional Treatment Center for at least 120 days.
Dawson A.R. Howell pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced count of second-degree assault in connection with an attack on a fellow inmate who was left with an injury to his mouth requiring several stitches.
Howell had been facing a count of first-degree assault in the attack along with a misdemeanor count of sexual misconduct. His plea deal reduced the charge to second-degree assault and dismissed the sexual misconduct count.
Judge Gayle Crane assessed Howell seven years on the assault conviction and ordered that the term be served in the ITC program with a court review after 120 days for possible placement on probation.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Howell began teasing the other inmate in a sexual manner and verbally taunting him, provoking the other man into pushing him away. He then jumped on top of the inmate and hit him in the face "at least six times," according to the affidavit. The document states that the victim told investigators that he did not wish to pursue charges out of fear that Howell and other inmates might retaliate.
Howell was in jail at the time for a break-in in the 2100 block of South Joplin Avenue in which tools and toolboxes were stolen. That charge has since been dismissed.
