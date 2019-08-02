A 29-year-old defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing this week on charges stemming from a robbery at Schifferdecker Park in Joplin in the course of which the victim suffered several broken bones.
Mike A. Freeman, of Joplin, waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree robbery and forgery. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Freeman's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 21.
The defendant is accused of forcibly taking an iPhone from 18-year-old Deandre Martin on June 4 at the park on the west side of Joplin.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Freeman contacted Martin via the LetGo cellphone application about buying an iPhone that Martin was selling for $200. Martin agreed to meet him at the park and show him the phone. Martin went to the park accompanied by a friend and approached Freeman's vehicle on foot.
Martin handed Freeman the phone while Freeman remained seated at the wheel of his vehicle and Freeman handed him some phony money in return. When Martin realized the money was fake, he reached inside Freeman's SUV to try to get his phone back, but Freeman shoved his face back out the window and drove out into traffic on Schifferdecker Avenue, dragging Martin with him until he fell to the street, according to the affidavit.
Joplin police say Freeman then fled the area with the iPhone. Martin was taken to a hospital with broken bones in his shoulder, back, ankle and nose. Martin's arm was put in a sling and his foot in a walking boot and he's had to undergo followup surgeries and doctor's appointments. The affidavit states that he also suffered a head injury that caused him to lose any memory of what happened after he fell from the vehicle.
