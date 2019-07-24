A 30-year-old man waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on felony charges that he assaulted another man four months ago at the Souls Harbor shelter on Main Street in Joplin.
Brandon L. Schriner waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of second-degree assault and resisting arrest and was ordered to stand trial. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 26.
Schriner is accused of pushing Kevin W. Elbert, 54, of Carthage, up against a wall and choking him on May 31 when he was asked to leave the shelter at 915 S. Main St. He tried to flee on a moped as police arrived on the scene and threw objects at the officers who pursued him, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Elbert was taken to an hospital to be checked for injuries after the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.