A Joplin woman waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on charges that she hit another woman on the head with a baseball bat.
Jenah M. Love, 30, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree assault and armed criminal action. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Feb. 10.
Love was arrested on the charge in the early morning hours of Oct. 6 after a disturbance in the 2800 block of South Iowa Avenue that sent a woman to the hospital with a cut on her head. A probable-cause affidavit states that Love told police that she got into an argument with the other woman when she confronted Love about her possibly having used drugs.
Love told police that the argument turned into a physical altercation during which she hit the other woman with a baseball bat, according to the affidavit.
