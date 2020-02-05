NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge this week ordered a Granby man to stand trial on a manslaughter charge related to a fatal traffic crash in 2016.
Associate Judge Christine Rhoades decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Jonathan P. Arehart, 38, to stand trial on a count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Feb. 25.
Arehart is accused of texting while driving Oct. 20, 2016, resulting in a four-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 60 west of Cemetery Road in Newton County that eventually claimed the life of a passenger in his car, Earlene A. Carnation, 80, of Granby.
According to a probable-cause affidavit and a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a westbound pickup truck towing a trailer had pulled onto the shoulder of the highway at the same time that a truck pulling a mobile home stopped improperly in the westbound lane. A car driven by Diana A. Allthin, of Granby, was forced to slow to a stop by the obstruction in the westbound lane and Arehart ran into her car from behind with his pickup truck.
The collision knocked Allthin's car across the centerline and off the left side of the highway. Arehart's truck became airborne and ran off the other side, striking the side of the pickup truck stopped on the shoulder of the road before crashing into the rear of the mobile home, according to the affidavit.
Arehart and Carnation both suffered severe injuries. She died of those injuries later at a hospital. Allthin's injuries were termed minor.
Arehart allegedly admitted to texting before the crash but claimed his phone was on his dashboard when the collision occurred. A search of his phone showed text messages received and sent at 6:04 p.m., the listed time of the accident on the state patrol's report.
Arehart waived a preliminary hearing in the case in March 2019 and was ordered to stand trial. But his attorney, Erica Mynarich, asked on Dec. 11 that the case be remanded to the associate court level for a preliminary hearing and was granted the request.
