A Carthage man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a charge that he robbed a Joplin convenience store clerk earlier this summer.
Kyle A. Canterbury, 31, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial on a charge of first-degree robbery. Associate Judge Joe Hensley ordered the defendant to make an initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Sept. 30.
Canterbury is accused of entering the Kum & Go store at 2307 W. Seventh St. about 2 a.m. June 21 with a T-shirt pulled over his face and repeatedly warning the store employee on duty that he had a gun. Police say the robber pushed the employee toward the cash register and demanded money. He fled the business with more than $100 taken from the register, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge.
Joplin police searched the area and located Canterbury near the intersection of Sixth Street and Monroe Avenue wearing clothing that matched the description of the robber and covered in cuts, scratches and grass stains, according to the affidavit. Cash believed to have been part of the stolen cash was recovered from some bushes nearby, police reported.
The affidavit states that Canterbury entered the store twice before demanding money. He told police he could not remember why he committed the crime. He told police he never had a gun, but if the clerk said he told him he did, that was probably true, according to the affidavit.
