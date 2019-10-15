LAMAR, Mo. — A rural Jasper teen waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday on charges that he had sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl on four occasions late last year and early this year.
Trevor J. Marsolick, who turned 18 on Tuesday, waived the hearing in Barton County Circuit Court in Lamar on four counts of first-degree statutory rape when he was 17. Associate Judge James Nichols set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Thursday.
The allegations came to light when a deputy responded to a report of a disturbance March 28 outside a residence on Southwest First Lane in Barton County. Questioning of the parties involved led to discovery of the statutory rape allegations.
A 13-year-old girl told investigators during an interview at the Children's Center in Nevada that Marsolick had forced sexual intercourse with her four times in Barton County. A probable-cause affidavit indicates that she had trouble remembering the exact dates except for the most recent occasion.
The affidavit states that the defendant acknowledged having had sex with the girl on three occasions, beginning in December 2018. He told investigator the sex was consensual but also admitted that he knew she was just 13 and that he should not be having sex with her, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit notes that the defendant has Asperger's syndrome, a developmental disorder characterized by difficulties with social interactions and nonverbal communication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.