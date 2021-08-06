A Galena, Kansas, man pleaded guilty this week to a reduced charge of peace disturbance in a Jasper County shooting incident and was fined $300.
Taylor J. Siegert, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court to the misdemeanor offense in a plea agreement calling for the fine imposed by Associate Judge Joe Hensley.
Siegert was facing two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon for purportedly firing gunshots Nov. 28 into two unoccupied vehicles parked at a residence on State Line Road.
A probable-cause affidavit alleged that the defendant shot out the windshield and windows of both doors in a pickup truck owned by Ronald Seward and shot out all four tires on a Chevrolet Tahoe belonging to Mranda Snyder.
Snyder told a deputy with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department that Siegert was mad about their breakup.
