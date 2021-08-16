A 23-year-old defendant pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge in a Joplin robbery case in which his older brother received a suspended sentence.
Elijah J. Ward, of Joplin, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office.
Ward had been facing a more serious charge of first-degree robbery from an incident June 10, 2020, at Threads clothing store, 1302 S. Virginia Ave. He and brother Marvin Ward were arrested after leaving without paying for some merchandise Marvin Ward took. Elijah Ward was accused of pointing an AR-style rifle in the general direction of a store owner when he confronted them outside the store.
The store owner ducked back inside the business when the younger brother pulled out the rifle and adopted what the victim saw as a menacing stance, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.
Marvin Ward pleaded guilty earlier this year to a reduced charge of stealing and received a suspended sentence.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of Elijah Ward's plea agreement Monday and ordered the completion of an assessment of the defendant before a sentencing hearing Oct. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.