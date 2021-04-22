A rural Joplin man pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge in a felony domestic assault case and was granted a suspended sentence and probation.
Curtis W. Jones, 26, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office. He had been facing a count of second-degree domestic assault from an incident March 4 involving his girlfriend at an address in Carthage.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Jones was in the passenger seat of a vehicle when he wrapped his arm around her neck, choking her and biting her on the shoulder before hitting her on the face with the back of his hand.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley sentenced Jones to six months in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on probation for two years with an order that he undergo a psychological assessment and submit to any recommended treatment for anger management.
