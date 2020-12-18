A Jasper County judge has sentenced a 27-year-old Joplin man to four years in prison on convictions for unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Kody A. Pearish pleaded guilty to the charges at a hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court in an agreement calling for concurrent four-year terms. The defendant was facing up to seven years on one of the counts and up to four years on the other.
Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea deal and assessed Pearish concurrent terms of four years.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Pearish discharged a .22-caliber revolver Feb. 17 in an alley off the 1200 block of South Sergeant Avenue during an argument with another man. An officer later located Pearish near Junge Boulevard and Jackson Avenue, where he fled and threw the gun over a fence into Junge Field, according to the affidavit.
The defendant is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms, according to the affidavit.
