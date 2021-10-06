A judge sentenced a 24-year-old man to four years in prison Wednesday on a weapon conviction related to an alleged shoplifting incident at a Joplin clothing store.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Elijah J. Ward a term of four years in prison for unlawful use of a weapon at a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court. Ward pleaded guilty to the charge Aug. 16 in a plea agreement capping the sentence he might be assessed at four years.
The defendant and his brother, Marvin Ward, originally faced first-degree robbery charges in the June 10, 2020, incident at the Threads store at 1302 S. Virginia Ave.
The brothers were confronted by the owner of the store as they left without paying for some merchandise that Marvin Ward had taken. Elijah Ward pulled an AR-style rifle out of the brothers' vehicle, pointed it in the general direction of the store owner and adopted what the victim saw as a menacing stance, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Marvin Ward pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of stealing earlier this year and was granted a suspended sentence.
