Eva L. Herr, age 91 of Asbury, MO, passed May 23, 2021, after a short illness. Eva was born October 18, 1929 in Waco, MO. She was the daughter of the late Alonzo and Ethel (Evans) Bendure and lived in the area her lifetime. Eva married Raymond M. Herr on July 20, 1956. Raymond preceded her i…