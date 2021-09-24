A rural Carthage man pleaded guilty this week to five felony counts stemming from a stolen vehicle pursuit in a deal that would allow him to avoid any prison time.
Ty R. Sells, 21, pleaded guilty at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.
Sells changed his plea to guilty on those charges in an agreement dismissing a related felony count of second-degree assault of a special victim and recommending that he be assessed suspended sentences. The plea bargain includes a promise from the prosecutor's office not to oppose the possibility of a suspended imposition of sentences.
Sells picked up the charges on Feb. 10, 2020, when Carthage police located a vehicle that had been stolen from the 1000 block of Grove Street in Carthage outside a liquor store on North Baker Street. The driver sped off in the vehicle as a patrol car approached with its lights and sirens activated, and a pursuit ensued during which the stolen vehicle struck and heavily damaged a patrol vehicle, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The driver tried to flee on foot but was caught and found to be in possession of 3.3 grams of methamphetamine and a debit card belonging to the owner of the vehicle that had been used at a fast food restaurant by the defendant, according to the affidavit.
Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant. Sells' sentencing hearing was set for Nov. 29.
