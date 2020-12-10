A 26-year-old defendant saw one robbery charge he was facing dismissed Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court even as he waived preliminary hearings on a second robbery charge and on four other felony counts he picked up this past year.
Tre R.A. Ackerson, formerly of Springfield but listed in court records as most recently residing in Webb City, waived the hearings on single counts of first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree property damage and two felony counts of resisting arrest. Associate Court Judge Joe Hensley set Jan. 25 for his initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
The prosecutor's office dismissed a count of first-degree robbery that had been filed on Ackerson with respect to an incident July 9 at the Carthage Inn in Carthage. A lack of cooperation on the part of the victim, Philip Neese, was cited by the prosecutor's office as the reason for dismissal of the charge.
Ackerson had been accused of entering the motel room of Neese and his girlfriend wearing a bandanna and robbing Neese at gunpoint of a $595 watch.
The robbery charge on which the defendant was ordered to stand trial concerns an incident July 19 at the Motel 6 on Range Line Road in Joplin when he and two other men allegedly hijacked a car at gunpoint in the motel's parking lot. The man driving the Ford Fusion that was hijacked told police that a red Ford 500 pulled up in the lot and three men got out, one of whom held him at gunpoint while another drove off with the Fusion.
Ackerson was arrested at a rest area on Interstate 44 and purportedly identified as the man with the gun in the hijacking.
The weapon and property damage counts pertain to an incident Jan. 30 when the defendant allegedly shot the vehicle of a woman who was the guest of a resident in the 1000 block of South Jackson Avenue. A probable-cause affidavit alleges that the defendant and a friend had asked the homeowner for a ride and were denied. As they were walking away, Ackerson purportedly pulled out a gun and shot rear passenger door of a Chevrolet Malibu belonging to the guest of the homeowner.
He picked up a resisting arrest count four days later in Carthage and another March 27 in Joplin, according to court records. He remains in custody at the Jasper County Jail.
