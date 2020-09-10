A 67-year-old Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a charge that he tried to stab another man June 27 outside a convenience store on North Main Street.
Michael J. Schmitt waived the hearing Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree assault and armed criminal action. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Oct. 7.
Schmitt is accused of pulling a knife on a man with whom he had an altercation outside the Casey's store at 403 N. Main St. The victim told police that Schmitt attempted to stab him in the abdomen but missed when he jumped back.
The probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Schmitt admitted to police after he was stopped and arrested a couple of blocks away that he had pulled the knife out. But he claimed he held it in a defensive posture only and never lunged at the victim. The affidavit states that a witness told police that he saw Schmitt holding the knife toward the other man in a threatening manner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.