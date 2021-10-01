MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A man from Lebanon waived a preliminary hearing this week on six felony counts he is facing in connection with a vehicle pursuit April 6 in Lawrence County during which he allegedly tried to run down a state trooper.
Eric S. Mathews, 49, waived the hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial on counts of first-degree assault of a special victim, armed criminal action, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while revoked and possession of a controlled substance.
Judge Matthew Kasper set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Oct. 13.
The pursuit began at Missouri Highway 39 and Route P when a Lawrence County deputy attempted to pull over a pickup truck that had license plates that did not match the vehicle.
A probable-cause affidavit alleges that the truck fled and subsequently drove at a state trooper who was laying down tire-deflation devices in an effort to get the driver stopped. The trooper purportedly had to dive out of the way to avoid being hit, and the truck struck the door of the trooper's vehicle.
The fleeing driver turned down a driveway on County Road 2210, crashed through a gate at its end and struck another fence, causing his truck to come to rest. He purportedly got out and tried to get away on foot but was caught and placed under arrest.
The affidavit states that Mathews had a probation violation warrant at the time and six prior arrests for driving while suspended or revoked. Officers allegedly located a pipe with methamphetamine residue in the truck, leading to the drug charge.
