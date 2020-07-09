A 27-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges related to a shooting incident May 23 in Carterville and a prior arrest in Joplin involving a firearm and some marijuana.
Jay J. Hicks, for whom court records list addresses in both Webb City and Neelyville, waved a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Associate Court Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 19.
Hicks is accused of firing a gun at a vehicle driven by Brendan Rendon as Rendon was dropping a woman off at her friend's house on Tennessee Street in Carterville. The defendant purportedly fled into some woods after the shooting but later claimed he had not been there when questioned by police, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The defendant had been arrested May 2 in Joplin when an officer on patrol spotted him passed out inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Academy Sports on Range Line Road after store hours. He had a pistol purportedly sticking out of his pocket at the time and was in alleged possession of 33.8 grams of marijuana, according to a second affidavit.
