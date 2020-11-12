A rural Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a charge that he stabbed his roommate twice in the leg and hit him on his head.
Michael D. Roland, 34, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on a charge of first-degree domestic assault. Associate Court Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Dec. 2.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Roland was arrested on the charge June 26 following the stabbing of his roommate.
The victim initially told a Jasper County deputy that he had been stabbed two days previously, but he did not know how it happened. He was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, where he acknowledged during a second interview with the deputy that Roland had assaulted him. He told the deputy that Roland had stabbed him twice with different knives and struck him on the head with something.
According to the affidavit, when X-rays taken at the hospital purportedly detected multiple fractures in the cervical portion of his spine, the roommate told the detective that Roland had been abusing him for months by hitting him on the head with various objects.
