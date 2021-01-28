A defendant accused of stabbing another man in an altercation purportedly caught on video by a doorbell camera waived a preliminary hearing Thursday and was ordered to stand trial on felony assault charges.
Brett J. Serrano, 22, of Joplin, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Serrano's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Feb. 17.
Serrano is accused of stabbing Jerry Crow III multiple times with a fixed-blade knife in an altercation Nov. 16 in the 1600 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue. A probable-cause affidavit states that the two men, who were roommates at one time, had agreed to meet up for a fistfight, at which Serrano pulled out a knife and stabbed Crow multiple times, peeling "most of the skin from the back of (Crow's) neck" and cutting deep enough to expose his spine.
The detective who investigated the stabbing wrote in the affidavit that he obtained video footage of the incident from the Ring camera of a residence and that Serrano can be seen pulling up to the address in a vehicle, getting out and unsheathing a knife he was carrying and charging down the street with the knife in his hand. The footage shows the two men meeting in the middle of the street and immediately exchanging punches, with both ending up on the ground seconds later, according to the affidavit.
"Serrano later admitted to bringing the knife into the fight and having the intention to kill 'J.C.' due to some statements 'J.C.' made in reference to Serrano's sister," the detective wrote.
Crow told police he had no weapon and was expecting nothing worse than a fistfight. He had to be taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin, where he initially was reported to be unconscious and in critical condition. Besides the serious injury to his neck, Crow suffered stab wounds to his upper left arm, according to the affidavit.
