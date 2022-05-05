Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kansas... Elk River near Tiff City affecting McDonald County. Jacks Fork at Alley Spring affecting Shannon County. James River at Galena affecting Stone County. Spring River near Waco affecting Jasper County. Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. Spring River above Baxter Springs affecting Cherokee County. Current River near Powder Mill affecting Carter and Shannon Counties. For the Elk River Basin...including Tiff City...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Jacks Fork River Basin...including Eminence, Alley Spring... Minor flooding is forecast. For the James River Basin...including Boaz, Galena...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Spring River Basin...including Baxter Springs, Waco, Carthage...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Current River...including Powder Mill...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 400 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River at Carthage. * WHEN...Until late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.4 feet, this is the crest level reached April 29, 2017. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Thursday was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&