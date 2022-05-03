MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 62-year-old defendant was ordered to stand trial on child sexual abuse charges at a preliminary hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court.
Associate Judge Matthew Kasper decided at the conclusion of the hearing that Craig E. Staggs, of rural Monett, should stand trial on counts of first-degree sodomy and tampering with a victim.
A probable-cause affidavit states that a 15-year-old girl disclosed during an interview July 13 at the Children's Center in Joplin that Staggs had forced her into inappropriate sexual contact with him in January 2021.
The affidavit further alleges that he also had the victim sign a "contract" that she would never talk about what had happened.
The judge set a hearing June 13 for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.