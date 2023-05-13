MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge has decided that a 55-year-old defendant should stand trial on charges that he stabbed two other men in an altercation outside a convenience store in Miller.
Thomas C. Lee, of Miller, was ordered to stand trial on two counts of first-degree assault and a single count of tampering with evidence at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court. Judge Matthew Kasper set Lee's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on June 12.
The charges stem from an incident in the early morning hours of March 19 outside the Casey's convenience store in Miller.
Lee stabbed Franklin Holmes twice in the ribs and once on a forearm when Holmes approached a store trash bin that Lee was going through looking for discarded pizza to feed his dogs, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Michael Real, who was with Holmes, was stabbed once in the abdomen, according to the document.
Both men had to be treated at a hospital in Springfield.
Lee later claimed to a Lawrence County deputy that Holmes and Real had approached him aggressively and that he was simply defending himself in a fight Holmes started. The affidavit further states that Lee showed deputies how he got rid of the knife by placing it in a Clorox bottle filled with bleach and tossing the bottle in a culvert near his home.
