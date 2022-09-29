NEOSHO, Mo. — A 27-year-old man has been ordered to stand trial on charges that he assaulted his wife on multiple occasions over the past year.
Judge Jacob Skouby decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Newton County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Colin R. Kirk to stand trial on a single count of first-degree domestic assault, two counts of third-degree domestic assault and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault. The judge set Kirk's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Oct. 26.
The defendant is accused of elbowing his wife in the eye on July 18, 2021, at a residence on Coler Street in Neosho. The incident caused her to lose vision in the eye for a month and require surgery to repair, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The document states that he also pinned her up against a door of the residence on July 16, 2021, and menaced her with a knife on March 6 of this year.
