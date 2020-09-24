A man from Cuba, Missouri, who was nabbed in Joplin in alleged possession of a stolen U-Haul truck and several other people's identification, bank debit cards and credit cards waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on three felony counts.
Christopher S. Stowell, 35, waived the hearing on charges of trafficking in stolen identities, first-degree vehicle tampering and resisting arrest. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Oct. 19.
Stowell was arrested May 29 in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 1501 S. Range Line Road when an officer found him sitting inside a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen from the U-Haul business in Joplin 45 minutes earlier. A probable-cause affidavit states that the officer, who is a Joplin police detective, also verified that Stowell had an active warrant at the time for a probation violation on a burglary conviction.
The detective fired a stun gun on the suspect when he tried to run from him in the parking lot, according to the affidavit.
The document states that searches of the truck and Stowell's person turned up various forms of identification and bank and credit cards belonging to nine other people. Some of the cards had been used to buy merchandise in the Joplin area.
