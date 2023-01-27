MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge decided this week that there is probable cause for a Holcomb man to stand trial on charges that he sexually abused a girl eight years ago when she was 7 or 8 years old.
Steven E. Arnold, 36, was ordered to be tried on counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, child abuse and first-degree domestic assault following a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court.
Associate Judge Matthew Kasper set Arnold's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Feb. 14.
A 15-year-old girl disclosed to state child abuse investigators in March of last year that Arnold sexually abused her around 2015 when she was living in Aurora.
She told investigators that he and choked and slapped her, and raped and sodomized her, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.