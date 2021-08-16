NEOSHO, Mo. — A Webb City man accused of ramming a Joplin police K-9 patrol car during a vehicle pursuit a year ago and kicking an officer in the aftermath waived a preliminary hearing Monday on the resulting charges.
Hunter R. Sease, 19, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on felony counts of first-degree assault, first-degree property damage and resisting arrest, and a misdemeanor count of assault on a police animal.
Judge Christine Rhoades set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Sept. 21.
The charges pertain to a vehicle pursuit that took place July 27, 2020, when a Joplin police officer attempted to stop a car at Seventh Street and Range Line Road for lane violations and suspected drunken driving.
A pursuit ensued through town during which the driver, Sease, ran red lights and stop signs, ran into a ditch along Interstate 44 and accelerated in reverse into the side of a K-9 patrol car before finally crashing into the base of a traffic light pole at Seventh Street and Pearl Avenue.
The defendant was accused of kicking an officer while being taken into custody after the crash, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.
