LAMAR, Mo. — A 19-year-old Lamar man accused of shooting another man in the leg during an argument May 28 waived a preliminary hearing this week and was ordered to stand trial on felony assault charges.
Phillip L. Boyd waived the hearing Tuesday in Barton County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Associate Court Judge James Nichols set Oct 15 for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
Boyd allegedly shot Bryan Townsend in the legs multiple times at a residence in the 1200 block of Grand Avenue in Lamar where Townsend had accompanied another man to assist him in moving out. A probable-cause affidavit states that witnesses told Lamar police that Townsend was giving another man present at the address a hard time about the company he was keeping, which irritated Boyd to the point that he pulled out a small-caliber handgun.
Angry words were exchanged between Townsend and Boyd before Boyd discharged the gun into the floor of the house several times and then shot Townsend in the legs, the affidavit alleges.
Boyd fled the scene before police arrived but later returned and was arrested.
