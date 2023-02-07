MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 34-year-old defendant accused of spanking a 4-year-old boy so hard he left welts and bruises on him waived a preliminary hearing this week on a felony child abuse charge.
Stephen S. Bray, of Mount Vernon, waived the hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial. Judge Matthew Kasper set Bray's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Feb. 14.
A friend of Bray's wife was at the couple's home Oct. 6 with her son when Bray gave him a spanking for running across a couch with his shoes on after being told to stop. The friend reported that Bray told her he had spanked the boy for misbehaving, but she did not know how hard he had spanked him until they got home and she saw the welts and bruises on him, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The affidavit states that the boy told his mother that Bray used "a spoon" to spank him. She showed her son some kitchen utensils and he pointed to a spatula as the type of utensil Bray had used on him, according to the affidavit.
