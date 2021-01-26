NEOSHO, Mo. — A 38-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Monday on a charge that he sexually assaulted a woman about a year and half ago in Neosho.
Stanley R. Copeland, formerly a resident of Neosho now living in Fayetteville, Arkansas, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree rape and was ordered to stand trial. Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set Copeland's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Feb. 23.
The defendant is accused of sexually assaulting an acquaintance on Aug. 28, 2019, at a residence in Neosho, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The woman told Neosho police that she had come home intoxicated from a social outing and went to bed. She woke up in the middle of the night to find the defendant forcing sexual intercourse on her.
The affidavit states that the defendant told police that the sex consensual.
A complaint was not filed in the case until May 27, 2020, with a warrant issued about a month later and an arrest made July 3, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.