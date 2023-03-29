NEOSHO, Mo. — A 23-year-old man from Goodman waived a preliminary hearing this week on a charge that he raped a woman Feb. 12 at a rural Newton County address.
Kenneth K. Liwy waived the hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on a count of first-degree rape. Associate Judge Christina Rhoades set Liwy's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for April 26.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the defendant sexually assaulted the victim during a Super Bowl party at a residence.
The Newton County Sheriff's Department was called to the address by another woman who was present at the party and walked in on the rape while it was taking place, according to the affidavit.
The witness told an investigator that she had a television turned up loud upstairs because others were drinking and partying downstairs. But she went downstairs when she heard screaming and saw Liwy assaulting her.
