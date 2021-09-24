NEOSHO, Mo. — A Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing this week on a felony charge he is facing in Newton County in the discharging a firearm while seated on a motorcycle in an effort to intimidate another man.
Ronnie D. Tilton, 38, waived the hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial. Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Oct. 26.
Tilton is accused of discharging a handgun into the ground on Aug. 13, 2020, at an address on Bethel Road in Newton County.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Dante Dececco went to the address to pick up a muffler for a friend. He was on the road outside the property trying to reach the man who had the muffler on the phone to make sure it was all right to come on the property when the defendant purportedly pulled up on a motorcycle and told him to follow him up to the residence.
As they reached the house, the man who was suppose to give him the muffler came out with an AR-style rifle and ordered him off the property. Dececco later told sheriff's deputies that he told him that when he explained that he was just there to pick up the muffler, Tilton pulled out a handgun and fired a shot into the ground.
The occupant of the house told sheriff's deputies who responded to a report of a disturbance at the address that he never told Tlton to do anything like that and asked him and a woman who was with him to leave following the incident, according to the affidavit.
