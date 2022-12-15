PINEVILLE, Mo. — A 19-year-old man from Arkansas has been ordered to stand trial on felony assault charges in connection with a drive-by shooting May 28 in Southwest City.
Mario M. Quintero, of Lowell, Arkansas, waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday in McDonald County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Associate Judge John LePage set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 22.
Quintero is accused of driving by a residence on Cross Street in Southwest City and firing .22-caliber rounds into both the residence and vehicles parked there.
A probable-cause affidavit states that there were two adults and three children present in the residence at the time, but no injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.