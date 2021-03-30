MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A rural Mount Vernon man has been ordered to stand trial on charges that he sexually abused two minors.
Associate Judge Scott Sifferman decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Dakota Pittman, 30, to stand trial on charges including two counts of first-degree sodomy with a child under 12 years old, two counts of second-degree statutory rape and a single count of child endangerment.
The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on April 12.
Charges were filed on Pittman in December after a report that Pittman had been seen having sexual intercourse with a child. An interview of the child at the Children's Center in Monett produced disclosures of ongoing sexual relations with the defendant over an extended period of time, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
After the arrest and jailing of the defendant on those charges, a second child came forward with allegations that led to the sodomy counts being filed.
