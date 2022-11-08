NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County judge on Tuesday ordered a 54-year-old defendant to stand trial on sexual abuse charges involving a second child victim.
Kenneth W. Enslow II, of rural Neosho, waived a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and single counts of first-degree child molestation and sexual misconduct with a child.
Judge Christina Rhoades set Enslow's initial appearance on the charges in a trial division of the court for Jan. 11.
The charges pertain to allegations made by one of two women who say the defendant sexually abused them about 16 years ago when they were between the ages of 9 and 11. The defendant waived a hearing in September and was ordered to stand trial on the same set of charges filed in the other woman's case.
Both women reported the abuse to the Newton County Sheriff's Department in May of this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.