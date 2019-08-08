An Oklahoma man waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday on assault charges he is facing from a police pursuit in Joplin.
Rudy A. Anderson, 30, of Quapaw, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree assault of a police officer, and single felony counts of resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Anderson's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Sept. 16.
A probable-cause affidavit alleges that Anderson was the driver of a vehicle that an officer pulled over for a traffic violation on May 31 near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Second Street in Joplin. The driver stopped initially but then took off and led officers on a pursuit out past the chat piles north of Perkins and Walnut streets. The chase ended with the driver crashing near Belle Center Road and State Line Road, west of Joplin.
Anderson allegedly struck two officers' patrol cars during the pursuit and escaped on foot after crashing a 1988 Jeep Cherokee. Along the way, he also struck and caused more than $5,000 worth of damage to a vehicle parked at 302 S. McCoy Ave., according to the affidavit.
