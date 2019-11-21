MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Marionville man waived a preliminary hearing this week on a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of his girlfriend.
Bobby D. Ficklin, 42, waived the hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial in the Oct. 2 strangulation death of 38-year-old Korrina L. Fisher. He also waived a hearing on a prior felony charge of having financially exploited Fisher, who was suffering from depression and anxiety and receiving disability benefits at the time.
Associate Court Judge Scott Sifferman set Dec. 9 for Ficklin's initial appearance on the charges in a trial division of the court.
Aurora-Marionville police were called to the home of the couple in the early morning hours of Oct. 2 regarding a domestic disturbance and possible killing. Fisher was found dead on a couch and "appeared to have been strangled," according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Ficklin purportedly told investigators that Fisher and he had been arguing that night. She began to hit him and he grabbed her by the throat with both hands while straddling her on the couch and choked her "until she stopped moving and her face turned blue," he allegedly told police.
The defendant further told investigators that when he realized he had killed her, he got up and left the residence, according to the affidavit.
A little more than four months before the slaying, Ficklin was charged with having financially exploited Fisher. A probable-cause affidavit filed with that charge states that she contacted police when she discovered $322.66 missing from her bank account. An investigation purportedly determined that Ficklin had made a number of online purchases from Walmart using her debit card.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.