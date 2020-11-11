MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 24-year-old defendant man waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges that he discharged a handgun May 13 inside an apartment in Mount Vernon.
Tyler S. Wilson, of rural Mount Vernon, waived the hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on charges of discharging a firearm inside a habitation, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. Associate Judge Scott Sifferman set Wilson's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 14.
Wilson is accused of firing a .38-caliber revolver inside an apartment on West Olive Street. A probable-cause affidavit states that a witness told police that he had been in an argument with murder case defendant Gary Hunter Jr. over the burglary of a storage shed and got mad and discharged the revolver toward the wall of a bedroom after Hunter left the apartment.
The shooting took place about three months before the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Sarah Pasco and wounding of a second woman for which Hunter, 23, and eight co-defendants are facing murder charges in Lawrence County. That shooting took place on a property near Miller.
No one was injured in the discharging of the revolver inside the apartment in Mount Vernon.
Wilson purportedly had two syringes, one of which contained methamphetamine, when he was arrested following the shooting. A probable-cause affidavit states that a bullet hole was discovered in the floor of the apartment and alleges that Wilson admitted to police that he discharged the revolver inside the apartment.
