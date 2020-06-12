A Carthage man has been ordered bound over for trial on a felony count of trafficking in stolen identities.
Ernest C. Ramos, 37, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered by Associate Judge Joe Hensley to make an initial appearance in a trial division of the court on July 15.
Ramos was arrested on the charge during a traffic stop March 5 in Joplin. A police officer pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation and realized that the vehicle matched the description of a suspect vehicle spotted at the scene of a vehicle break-in earlier the same night.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Ramos, who was a passenger in the vehicle, initially provided the officer a false identity. With establishment of his true identity, the officer learned he had six outstanding warrants. The affidavit states that a search of his person turned up another man's wallet and contents including credit cards, insurance cards and a voter registration card.
