A Joplin man waived a hearing Wednesday on charges that he rammed a police officer's vehicle during an Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team surveillance operation.
Sean S. McDaniels, 36, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree assault of a special victim and resisting arrest. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Oct. 7.
McDaniels is accused of striking an detective's vehicle with a car he was driving Oct. 9, 2018, near an entrance to the Quick Stop convenience store at 20th Street and Schifferdecker Avenue.
A probable-cause affidavit states that officers with the enforcement team were conducting surveillance on McDaniels at the time and had decided to stop him as he was leaving the lot. Several officers "wearing identifiable police vests with bright lettering" pulled into the lot to make the stop, and McDaniels accelerated rapidly, striking the detective's vehicle and pushing it onto Schifferdecker Avenue. The affidavit states that in the course of his effort to get away, he also struck a second detective's police vehicle.
The defendant allegedly then fled into Newton County, where Seneca police set out tire-deflating devices. He finally came to a stop in the parking lot of a casino in Oklahoma and was arrested.
