A Duquesne man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a felony gun-pointing charge that he is facing in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Tyler K. Andrews, 22, waived the hearing on a count of unlawful use of a weapon and was ordered by Associate Judge Joe Hensley to stand trial. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Jan. 11.
Andrews is accused of pulling a gun out during a confrontation with Douglas Starbuck on Aug. 22 in the 1300 block of South Jackson Avenue in Joplin. According to a probable-cause affidavit, Andrews put the gun to the face of Starbuck while another man, Michael White, hit Starbuck in the arm "with a metal pipe or bat." White, 21, who faces a felony count of assault in the incident, has a hearing scheduled Dec. 16.
